Tips from police for a safe Halloween on P.E.I.
Bright clothing, road safety and checking over candy
As trick-or-treaters take to the streets Thursday evening, city officials and RCMP are urging Island motorists to use extra caution while on the roads.
Trick-or-treaters should try to wear light coloured or bright costumes or use reflective tape or arm bands to increase visibility, RCMP said in a release.
RCMP are also asking trick-or-treaters to make sure their costumers are fitted properly to reduce the chance of tripping, and to make sure vision is not restricted if a mask is a part of your costume, the release said.
For homeowners, police are asking Islanders not to use open flames in Halloween displays, make sure pathways to homes are clear and well lit, and ask that anyone who witnesses public mischief to call police.
Charlottetown police are expected to have extra patrols in place, and some officers will have candy on the ready while on duty with the Holland College Hurricanes, a release from the city said.
Charlottetown officials are reminding parents to ensure children are accompanied by an adult.
They're also urging trick-or-treaters and parents to check over treats before eating them and to be mindful of the 8 p.m. curfew for trick-or-treating.
With files from Angela Walker
