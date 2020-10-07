Why these high school students are building teeny, tiny model homes

Some grade 11 and 12 students at Colonel Gray High School are trying their hands at architecture in a more compact way.

The school's International Baccalaureate (IB) visual arts students took up the challenge — to build a tiny home inside of a shoebox — for World Architecture Day.

"We decided we'd focus on the movement of tiny homes which is, I think, a response to the environment, the cost of housing, the recognition that large, expensive homes are not the solution for the housing crisis for a lot of people," said Darrin Dunsford with the Architects Association of P.E.I., which designed the challenge.

The students were instructed to design the homes with a maximum footprint of 115 square metres, but to build them in a box at 1/20th the size.

The homes are designed to house one or two people. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We got a shoebox, each of us, and we were given foam board and we were kind of told just design a character and make a house to reflect them," said Julia Escoffery, a Grade 11 student.

The students also had to design their home to accommodate its residents and their needs, like a veteran, an elderly resident or someone experiencing homelessness.

"We just asked them to think about a lot of different things about efficiency of space, different creative ways to get storage into your house footprint, because it is quite small," said Dunsford.

Grade 12 students had been given the assignment to work on over the pandemic, where as the Grade 11 students completed their projects in about a week. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Six houses were built in total: three by Grade 12 students and three by Grade 11 students, who pulled theirs together in about a week.

"I found it really fun. I was able to express a lot of my creativity," said Grade 12 student Hannah Lok.

"And I was able to design, like, a dream home, something that I was always wanting to do."

The maximum footprint of the cardboard tiny homes was 115 square metres. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Escoffery said she has an interest in architecture and furniture design, but typically as more of a hobby or through playing games like The Sims.

"The thing that was the newest was probably the limited space and scale," she said.

"Just adjusting my scale and designs to my box."

Students were asked to consider issues of accessibility, security, sustainability, durability, privacy and comfort and happiness when designing the homes. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

As an architect, Dunsford said he sees a real opportunity for tiny homes on the Island.

"I know there have been a couple of attempts to develop villages and developments," he said. "Not everyone wants to live in an apartment building, and certainly the cost of apartments is out of reach for a lot of people."

He said freestanding homes provide residents with a strong sense of place.

The students were instructed to design the homes with a maximum footprint of 115 square metres, but to build them in a box at 1/20th the size. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Tiny homes offer that potential that can be done at a lower cost. There's an efficiency of operation. You're not heating a house that's larger than what you need," he said.

"It just accommodates all those things like safety and social spaces and all those things that we need as people to feel comfortable in the place where we live."

More from CBC P.E.I.