CBC meteorologist inspired by the magic of weather

When Tina Simpkin was a child, she used to think her great-grandfather was a magician because he could predict the weather.

"He used to always look at the clouds and tell me what the weather was going to be like and, of course, as a young kid you'd think he's magic. The next day it happened what he said was going to happen. That's magical, right? I want to be like that."

Since then, she has learned there is a little more than magic involved in predicting the weather — especially in the Maritimes, where she is the new morning meteorologist for CBC.

"For us, we're by the water, so the water temperature is always different than the land temperature. And just that difference is going to make a huge effect on how we are forecasting," she said.

'Pattern recognitions'

"There's a whole lot of science and then a whole bunch of intuition and there's a whole bunch of pattern recognitions and knowing the regions that help prepare you for a more accurate forecast."

Simpkin has returned home to Halifax after working as a meteorologist in the United States and Western Canada.

Martimers love to talk about the weather and Simpkin is glad to be part of the conversation, she said.

'Important for everyone'

"It's important for everyone, from fishing communities to how you dress your kids to what are you going to prepare for the next couple of days."

As for her career as a magician, just don't expect too many tricks beyond predicting the weather.

"I can't pull any rabbits out of a hat, nothing like that," she said.

More P.E.I. news