Spring election? Elections P.E.I. on what you should know before the writ is dropped

P.E.I. is in an election year, and there is speculation the governing Liberals will call a vote as early as this spring.

According to the fixed date in P.E.I.'s Election Act the election must occur on or before Oct. 7, but some candidates are already knocking on doors and getting out their names.

Tim Garrity of Elections P.E.I. spoke with CBC News: Compass's Steve Bruce about what happens before the writ is dropped.

How much campaigning can candidates and parties do before the election is called?

Candidates can state what issues they feel strongly about, but no "election-related talk or advertising" is allowed, Garrity said.

"They are allowed to go out do a little bit of meet and greet and introduce themselves and things like that but they can't be directly trying to obtain votes from people. That means no 'vote for me,' things like that."

How would you enforce that?

It's not easy, Garrity said, but Elections P.E.I. has pre-emptive talks with party officials to remind them of the ground rules.

"It is very challenging and we do our very best to maintain an open communication with the official agents of the parties."

What is the biggest 'don't' for candidates?

"They're clearly not allowed to do any major advertising, and that would be television, radio, anything that's paid for online, any publication, signage … until the election period begins."

How long could the campaign go on once the election is called?

The vote must happen within 32 days, on a Monday, from the date the election is called, Garrity said.

Is Elections P.E.I. doing anything to prepare if a spring election is called?

"We are gathering up supplies, we are actively meeting with the folks in IT to make sure that our results page will be ready and available.

"We will be starting to do some advertising out to the public."

Is there anything the public can do to prepare?

"People can go on to our website, ElectionsPEI.ca, to either register or check to see if their information is correct on the list of electors, which means you'll get that voter card in the mail which makes for a very easy and smooth process when you go to the polls when election day finally does come."

How will the referendum question on electoral reform be handled?

Garrity said it will be like having two parallel elections running at the same time.

He said Elections P.E.I. will be doing a simultaneous count at the end of the night so they can produce the results for the referendum in "a timely manner."

