P.E.I. town's new welcome sign constructed, installed for free thanks to residents

It's the first thing you see when you drive into Tignish, a small town on P.E.I.'s northwestern tip: A large sign arching over the main road, welcoming visitors and residents in both English and French.

But the town's residents say it's more than a sign — it's a show of pride for this community that boasts a population of fewer than 1,000 people.

The sign was designed, constructed and installed entirely by volunteers. From the steel to the electrical, every piece of material and every hour of labour was donated free of charge.

Faye LeClair-Patterson, who grew up in Tignish, spearheaded the project along with her husband, Al Way.

"I grew up in Tignish. I come home every year. It's been decades since I've been coming home," LeClair-Patterson said.

"Al, for the last 15 years, has been coming home with me and considers it a special place for him, also. And we wanted to give something back to the community, is just basically what we wanted."

Faye LeClair-Patterson, who grew up in Tignish, says she and her husband Al Way just wanted to give back to the community. (Tony Davis/CBC)

She says the project wouldn't have been possible without the community members who stepped up to pitch in.

"It was a group effort," she said.

"I think it just makes the people of Tignish proud to have this sign as they're coming in, and I know a lot of Facebook comments … they're from here, and left and are coming home again — and they're so excited to see the sign."

'It puts us on the map'

Harley Perry, who owns Perry's Construction, poured the concrete for the project.

"Al was the catalyst … [but] Tignish was always a community that people got together and got stuff done when it needed to get done," Perry said.

"Everybody that worked on it is proud of the work they did."

Harley Perry owns Perry's Construction, which did the concrete for the sign. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Doug Martin, owner of Martin's Machine Shop, fabricated the entire sign at his shop.

"It's just a great landmark for the community, and every time you come to Tignish you drive underneath it and say, 'Wow I'm part of that.' And that's awesome."

Chad Gaudet with Gaudet's Electrical Services handled the electrical, which allows the sign to light up after dark.

"I jumped on board right away. I thought it was a great idea," he said.

"It's a great thing to see as you walk into Tignish, or drive into Tignish. It gives us a little bit of pride for our community, for sure."

Doug Martin's shop built the sign. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Mary Desroches and her husband donated the land where the sign sits. She said it's an honour to be part of Tignish history.

"My husband and I were very proud to have that on our land. We don't have to tell people where we live anymore: Now they know," she said.

"I think it's a great thing for Tignish. It puts us on the map."

The town plans to hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 1.