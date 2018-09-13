Tignish argues it's not too small for traffic lights

There have been close calls at the intersection, says Mayor Allan McInnis. (Google Street View)

The Town of Tignish is asking the P.E.I. government to consider putting in a traffic light at the intersection where Church Street meets Dalton Avenue and Central Street.

The mayor of the town of about 700 said there are a lot of seniors crossing at the intersection, and there have been some close calls. So far, Allan McInnis said government officials have been suggesting to him that Tignish is too small for traffic lights.

Allan McInnis is looking for a meeting with provincial officials. (CBC)

"I was at the seniors' facility yesterday afternoon to visit with my brother and a couple of the seniors came over and they said, 'Does one of us have to die before you do something?' And I told him we're not responsible for the highways, or the streets of Tignish, but the provincial government is," said McInnis.

"We have to do our due diligence to try and get something done to protect them."

The town asked for a crosswalk across Church Street two years ago, McInnis said, but the province refused.

McInnis believes the corner warrants at least a crosswalk, but thinks a traffic light would be safer still, and more successful slowing down traffic. He is asking for a meeting with provincial officials.

