Taxes in Tignish increase

Though Tignish council delivered a balanced budget at the end of March, residents will see a tax increase this year.

Taxes for non-commercial properties will increase three cents per $100 of assessed property value. Commercial property taxes will jump two cents per $100 of assessed property value going from a $1 to $1.02.

The increase comes because the town will be paying $10,000 more per month to contract the services of RCMP, said Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis.

"Unfortunately, we signed a contract with the provincial government. We pay for one RCMP officer, what it costs him to supply 40 hours a week."

There is not one person that even questions the council about it. And not one council member. — Allan McInnis, Tignish mayor

McInnis said the town is supposed to get 160 hours of service a month from the RCMP, but that has been down over the last three months.

"Three months ago we only got 77 hours, the month before last we only got 96 hours. So, we are way under what we are paying for."

McInnis said he hasn't heard from any residents angry with the tax increase.

"I never heard one word, not one word. I was surprised."

McInnis has been out in the town and to coffee shops talking to people in the area, he said.

"There is not one person that even questions the council about it. And not one council member."

There were a couple meetings set up, but no residents showed up to them, McInnis said.

"I'm hoping that the people trust us enough to know that we're doing what we have to do."

More P.E.I. news