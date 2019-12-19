Tignish taking steps to phase out plastic water bottles

The town of Tignish, P.E.I., has launched an initiative called Our Water, Our Future, in hopes of phasing out single-use water bottles in the town.

The initiative is run by a committee made up of representatives from the town and local businesses. The group looks for good locations for bottle filling stations such as schools, arenas and baseball fields in order to cut down on plastic bottles.



"We identified probably eight or 10 locations in the community that would displace a lot of water bottles," said committee member Cletus Dunn.

Mayor Alan McInnis said the intiative is an important step in keeping plastics out of the water.

"There's just too much plastic being out in the ocean right now," he said.

"A lot of this stuff is going out into the into the water and killing … some population of our fish."

Dunn said single-use plastics present a large problem for communities like Tignish.

"We're totally dependent on the fisheries here," he said. "That's our bread and butter industry and if that goes down ... we're all done."

Two bottle stations have been installed so far. One is in Tignish Elementary School, where the campaign was officially launched on Thursday, and the other is in the offices of Royal Star Foods.

Principal of Tignish Elementary, Mike Ellsworth, said the project hits home for a lot of the students.

"I think that coming from a fishing community and we get to see a lot of plastics that show up on our beaches and our waterways," he said. "I think that they know that our livelihood and the strength of our community is definitely tied to the health of our community."



Ellsworth said having the refill station in the school will help students realize how much of a role they play in helping shape the future.

Turning point

McInnis echoed that, saying he hoped children would bring the knowledge home with them, in the same way that children did when they first learned about the adverse health effects of smoking tobacco.

"I remember years ago they used to send the kids home and preach to the parents, 'Well you shouldn't be smoking because it's going to harm our future,'" he said. "I quit smoking, my wife quit smoking and I know numerous amounts of people quit smoking because of our kids. Now the kids are starting to work on these water bottles.

"So can you imagine if all these kids get together Maritime-wide, Canada-wide, it'll make a big difference."

McInnis said it makes him feel good that children have learned from mistakes his generation made when they were young.

"I think that this is a turning point and I think the younger generation is starting to realize that we did make mistakes in the past and they want to correct it now to make it better in the future," he said.

The committee hopes to also install filling stations near the community's parks, arena and baseball diamond, said McInnis.

He also envisions putting one in the town hall as well.

