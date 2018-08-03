'It's getting old fast': Tignish firefighters fed up with nuisance calls

Firefighters in Tignish, P.E.I., have been dealing with a rash of nuisance calls lately that's exhausting crews and potentially delaying response times to those in real distress, says fire Chief Allan Gavin

Everything from tire fires to hay bale fires, firefighters have responded to it all and Gavin said morale has taken a hit.

"It's tiresome after you work all day in this heat then you get a call at 12 o'clock at night to go and chase down a hay bale and work a half hour trying to put that out," he said.

"In these dry conditions [you] hope that that's all that's burning when you get there."

'Foolish pranks'

Spending time chasing nuisance fires has the serious potential to delay response times "by a number of minutes," Gavin said.

That means the more "foolish pranks" people commit, the more people in distress could have to wait for firefighters to respond, he said.

If somebody really needs us we're not going to be available because we're going to be chasing something else. — Allan Gavin

"It's getting old fast," he said. "If somebody really needs us we're not going to be available because we're going to be chasing something else."

Gavin said the department has had at least six to eight nuisance calls in the last two weeks and that he is meeting with RCMP to find a way to stop people from starting fires.

"Whoever is doing it, realize that they're hurting everybody when you're doing that," he said.

"Firemen are tired. We need our rest and there's people out there that need our help and we're not there because we're chasing down these foolish pranks."

