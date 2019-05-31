Tignish council looking into multi-use facility
'We think it might help be a draw to bring people back'
Tignish town council has established a committee to explore the possibility of building a multi-use facility.
Coun. Sam Arsenault is in charge of that committee. He said the idea is still in the early stages but the plan for the facility includes a pool, walking track and gym.
"Anything beyond that, or anything less than that, I really have no idea," Arsenault said.
He said a feasibility study will be completed this summer. One part of that study will look into whether community members of Tignish and the surrounding areas would be interested in using it.
"It's not something we've ever had up here in Tignish. We think it might help be a draw to bring people back to the area and make people stay in the area," Arsenault said.
If they do decide to proceed, Arsenault said, the ideal location would be an empty space between the Tignish Credit Union Arena and the ball fields.
The committee will start looking into funding options after the study is done.
