Tignish lobster-trap tree to be lit for Easter in recognition of essential workers, local fishermen

If you're in Tignish over the next couple of days, you might be lucky enough to spot the town's famed lobster-trap tree, which has been lit for Easter as a special nod to the community's essential workers.

In 2018, the town made the tree using lobster traps as a way to honour the Island's fishermen, but particularly Moe Getson and Glen DesRoches, two local fishermen who died when their boat capsized the same year.

Tina Richard, the town's recreation director who came up with the idea, said she was inspired while delivering groceries to her father who has been self-isolating.

"I just thought Tignish looked so docile. Everything was dark, gloomy, nothing's open ... it just looked like a ghost town," Richard said.

Something for essential workers

While the tree typically comes down around this time of year, Richard said her mind immediately turned to the essential workers in Tignish returning home from long shifts being greeted by the quiet town and decided she needed to do something for them.

"We got to make it a little brighter to make them feel like they're doing a good job ... I just thought something for on their way home that they can look at," Richard said.

Richard and her husband replaced the angel, which has stood on top of the tree for the last two Christmas seasons, with a cross they decorated with lights especially for Easter.

As the town continues to try to navigate the pandemic, Richard said people have "really come together" to help each other out.

Richard also noted that fishermen in the community are currently getting ready for setting day while not knowing if it will actually take place.

"If we can do nothing else, [we can] give them a little solitude and peace while sitting around our tree or even on Facebook."

