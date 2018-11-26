Lobster trap Christmas tree to honour fishermen rising again

A town in western P.E.I. will continue a tradition launched last year to honour the work done by fishermen.

Tignish built a Christmas tree out of lobster traps last year. It is meant to honour all fishermen, but it was prompted by the tragic deaths of Moe Getson and Glen DesRoches, two local fishermen who died when their boat capsized just two months earlier.

"It's something that we could relive at any moment, being a fishing community," said Tignish recreation director Tina Richard.

"We definitely see it being something that we would hopefully honour those men and honour all the men that are have lost their lives at sea. But plus honour the men that are still at the sea, having to go out every day after those tragedies."

Last year's tree was six metres high, made up of 150 lobster traps. The plan this year is to go bigger, with another 60 to 70 traps added.

The tree-lighting ceremony will be this Sunday outside the Church of St. Simon and St. Jude.

