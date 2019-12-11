Carolling Tignish hockey players come through for sick teammate, off the ice

It's been about a month since six-year-old Blake Pitre has been able to hit the ice with his hockey team, in Tignish, P.E.I.

He was recently diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease that causes him to retain a lot of fluid, which leads to swelling.

Blake has been exhibiting symptoms since January.

Kelly, his mother, said the last time he had a flare up, Blake gained more than six kilograms, or 14 pounds, in extra fluid causing him to swell all over his body.

"He's been between two sets of clothing. One for remission and one for when he's sick," Kelly said.

On Monday evening, as a way to bring some Christmas cheer to Blake, his teammates decided to gather at the family's home to sing some carols and bring him some gifts.

"Blake has been sick for quite some time now," said Chancey Gaudette, manager of the hockey team.

"I was talking to a few parents on the team and we thought, why don't we try and do something personal for Blake."

Before Gaudette knew it, a group of community members had rallied together, at the Pitre family's front door singing carols, wearing their finest elf and Santa hats.

"We're very close, tight-knit. Everybody helps everybody in their time of need," she said, "I find with Tignish — no matter what — we're always trying to help each other out."

Community kindness

Blake's father, Malcolm, said the family is overwhelmed by the community's kindness.

"They told my wife, Kelly, that maybe two of the players and maybe like a parent or coach ... they just wanted to drop something off. We didn't know what they would be dropping off, maybe a gift or something," he said.

"The doorbell rang and it was just like, 'What's going on?'"

After the carolling, Blake was also invited to the Tignish Credit Union Arena where the Tignish Aces Midget AA team made a donation from their 50/50 draw toward travels costs for Blake's medical appointments. Some of those happen at IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

"Tignish and up west, and P.E.I. in general — it's always been good at supporting anyone that needs help," Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the family hopes Blake will be able to hit the ice with his teammates, for the first time in about a month, on Saturday.

Blake is set to return to IWK on Monday for further testing, Kelly said. He is currently in remission.

