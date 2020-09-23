Tignish sets Halloween curfew for 6 p.m.
'If it was a Tuesday or Wednesday, maybe we wouldn't have changed the curfew'
Trick-or-treaters in Tignish, P.E.I., will have to wrap up their candy collecting by 6 p.m. this Halloween, according to the mayor.
"The reason for that is safety," said Allan McInnis.
Because the event falls on a Saturday this year, McInnis said there are concerns about traffic on the roads.
"There's a lot more activity with vehicles through the town on the weekend," he said.
"If it was a Tuesday or Wednesday, maybe we wouldn't have changed the curfew."
'I really love seeing the kids'
McInnis said at one time, he doesn't recall there being any curfew in the town, but for the past few years it's been 7 p.m.
"I'm assuming next year, the curfew might go back to 7 p.m. depending on what night Halloween comes on."
The town's aging population was also a factor in the decision. McInnis said this way seniors don't have to worry about children ringing their doorbells late at night.
Overall, McInnis said the response has been fairly positive and he's confident children in the community will follow the rule.
And while McInnis said the number of trick-or-treaters arriving on his own doorstep has dwindled over the years, they are still welcomed "with open arms."
"I really love seeing the kids come here. I love giving them treats."
With files from Travis Kingdon
