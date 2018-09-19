Additional boats to join search for missing fishermen

With the weather improving, more vessels will be able to join in the search for two fishermen whose boat capsized near Tignish, P.E.I., late Tuesday afternoon.

The distress call went out at about 5:30 p.m. A small boat with three people on board had capsized. One person had made it to shore to call for help but two were still in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Teleost, a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Cormorant helicopter and CAF Hercules airplane began searching the area, and continued the search throughout the night.

"Additional vessels in the area tried to assist initially, however very poor ongoing weather conditions prevented them from joining the search yesterday evening and last night," Maj. Mark Gough, senior public affairs officer with Maritime Forces Atlantic in Halifax, wrote in an email to CBC News.

"The weather conditions in the area have improved so additional vessels will be able to join the search efforts."

While rescue efforts were underway on the water, members of the Tignish Fire Department and other members of the community have been searching along the shore.

