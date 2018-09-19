Search ends for missing fishermen

The search for two missing fishermen near Tignish, P.E.I., has ended, according to the organization coordinating the search.

The incident has now been handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.

"Unfortunately, no sign of the two fishermen was found and given that the search had gone on for approximately three times the survivability period for two people in the water without floatation devices, the difficult decision was made to end the search," said Maj. Mark Gough, senior public affairs officer with Maritime Forces Atlantic in Halifax, in an email.

A boat capsized off of the shores of North Cape around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. One fisherman was able to swim to shore, and rescue teams and volunteers searched land and sea for more than a day for signs of the two missing men.

Search ended after more than 33 hours

Gough said the decision to end the search was made at 7:30 p.m., following more than 33 hours of searching that covered approximately 1,200 square nautical miles.

Four vessels and three aircraft were involved with the search. The local fire department, RCMP, ground search and rescue, and community volunteers also searched along the shorelines.

The two missing men are Glen DesRoches, and Maurice (Moe) Getson. Gough said their families have been notified of the decision to end the search.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time."

