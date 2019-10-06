Firefighter monument 'would be a small tribute,' says Tignish mayor

The western P.E.I. community of Tignish is making plans to build a monument for the area's firefighters.

Mayor Allan McInnis said he was inspired to propose the monument during the fire at Eugene's General Store, a centerpiece of the town, in October.

"They were up on top of a burning building, and it just made me realize how easy it would be for someone to get hurt or killed," said McInnis.

"Every time that they go to the fire hall to go out on a call they put their life on the line."

In small communities such as Tignish, he said, the work is even more impressive because it is done by volunteers.

"It's not as if they're getting paid for this. They get a small, small honorarium that wouldn't even cover their gas to get to the fire hall," he said.

"I can't say enough about the fire department in Tignish. A monument would be a small tribute."

McInnis brought his thoughts to council and found support there. Council has since found support in the community as well.

'I can’t say enough about the fire department in Tignish,' says Mayor Allan McInnis. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Plans are at a very early stage, he said.

"This isn't going to happen tomorrow. We have a lot of groundwork to do," McInnis said.

It is too early to know what such a monument might cost, he said, but the town is hoping to find some sources of funding from other levels of government for the project.

