Monday fire at Tignish home ruled accidental

The provincial fire marshal's office has finished its investigation into a house fire on Monday in Tignish, P.E.I., which caused significant damage.

Officials said the fire has been ruled accidental and was caused by an electrical fault in the basement.

In addition to extensive smoke and water damage in the home, officials said the kitchen was destroyed and the floor caved in.

The fire started in the basement where there was a lot of firewood and a wood-burning furnace, said Tignish fire Chief Allan Gavin.

Gavin said it took about four hours to get the fire under control because it was burning in the floor joists.

No people were injured in the fire.

