Time, donations, prayers: People rally around Tignish as search for fishermen continues

As Tignish firefighters continue to comb the shores of North Cape, P.E.I. for signs of two fishermen lost at sea, donations from the community pour in at the local fire hall.

"Lots of different food; chowders, chili, biscuits, rolls. Lots of finger foods. People are just dropping it off. Support is amazing, and we can't thank them enough," said fire Capt. Vance Keoghan.

"The fire department here is, people are getting tired, but we're definitely going to stay on, stay there to support the families."

Keoghan says people have also dropped off dry socks, for searchers with wet feet. And the fire hall donations are just one way the Tignish community is rallying together as search efforts continue.

Fire Capt. Vance Keoghan shows some of the socks that have been donated for searchers with wet feet. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Volunteers join search effort

Rescue crews have been searching on water and land since Tuesday evening for signs of two missing fishermen, after a boat capsized off North Cape Tuesday afternoon.

Many community volunteers have joined in the search efforts along the shore.

Teena Callaghan searched the shorelines near Tignish on her ATV. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Teena Callaghan drove along the shoreline on an ATV — eyes peeled for any signs of the missing men or the boat.

"It's really sad to see this happen, and it could happen to any one of us," Callaghan said.

'People stick together'

With such a large fishing community in the town, a tragedy like this one hits hard for everyone, says Mayor Allan McInnis.

The thing for the future is to keep hope. Although it is somewhat slim I think right now. - Allan McInnis

"Ninety per cent of the people here in Tignish is involved one way or the other with the fishery," McInnis said.

"But there is one thing here in the community, people stick together in tragedies."

He says he heard of fishermen risking their own lives Tuesday evening to try to rescue the missing men during stormy weather.

"That's what fishermen are all about," he said.

'More personal than the big city'

Tignish fire Chief Allan Gavin says when events like this happen, the community rallies together, because everyone is so connected.

"You either went to school with somebody, or you played sports with them, so it's more personal than the big city," Gavin said.

Tignish fire Chief Allan Gavin says the community has shown huge support during the search efforts. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He said the 15 members from the fire department were searching the shorelines throughout the day Wednesday, looking for anything that might not be seen from the air.

And he says there has been a huge support from the community.

"Out here helping, looking, searching, you know. So, all we can ask is for prayers."

Keeping hope

Beyond the rescue efforts, many in the community are showing support for the families of the fishermen in any way they can, including gathering for a prayer vigil at St. Simon and St. Jude Catholic Church.

Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis says he expects the community to continue to support the families of the fishermen. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Mayor McInnis says he expects the showing of support to continue in days ahead.

"The thing for the future is to keep hope. Although it is somewhat slim I think right now. But I think that the people will continue to gather and support the families, and to volunteer their time in order to … try and recover the fishermen, and put some closure to this."

