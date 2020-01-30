Boil water order issued for Tignish

A boil water advisory has been put in place in the town of Tignish, P.E.I.

Residents on the municipal water system are being urged not to drink the town's water or cook with it until it's boiled, following a malfunction with the town's water system.

"We went door to door with pamphlets from ... Environment P.E.I. and let all the people know there was a boil order," Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis says.

McInnis said repairs had to be done at the town's pumphouse after it flooded Thursday morning. He said the chlorine system which treats the towns water isn't currently working, and that it will take a couple of days until they get the parts to replace it.

McInnis said about 200 homes could have been affected. In the meantime, the town is providing drinking water to people who need it.

"I have no idea what the cost is right now, but that makes no difference what the cost is. We have to do our due diligence to make sure that the people of Tignish is looked after," McInnis said. "As long as we keep our people safe, that's the main thing."

The town said in a notice that the advisory will remain until two consecutive sets of clear samples indicate the water is safe for consumption.