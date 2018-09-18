Search underway for 2 missing fishermen off Tignish, P.E.I.

A search is underway for two people missing from a boat that capsized late Tuesday afternoon in Tignish, P.E.I.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax is co-ordinating the search.

"At approximately 5 o'clock local time, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre here in Halifax received a report of three people in the water near Tignish, P.E.I." said Maj. Mark Gough, senior public affairs office with Maritime Forces Atlantic in Halifax.

Gough said one person had reportedly made it to shore to call for help, but two people were still in the water.

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Teleost, a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter and Hercules airplane were searching the area late Tuesday night where the two people were reported missing.

"Additional vessels in the area tried to assist initially, however very poor ongoing weather conditions have prevented them from joining the search," Gough said via email.

The search will continue throughout the night and into the morning, he said.

Searching the shoreline

Tignish Fire Chief Allan Gavin confirmed the fire department was paged around 5 p.m. and was told by dispatch that a boat had capsized off North Cape.

Gavin said the Coast Guard is searching the water, and the fire department is searching along the shoreline around the entire cape.

Others in the community are also helping with the search.

Gavin said department volunteers will continue to search until someone tells them to stop.

Local fishermen say the seas were rough and dangerous Tuesday in the area due to a strong wind from the northeast.

