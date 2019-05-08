Man accused of assault, SUV theft, causing police chase in Tignish

A western P.E.I. man faces a number of charges following an ugly incident in Tignish on Thursday.

Prince District RCMP received a call at 2:10 p.m. about a man allegedly assaulting a female in front of the Tignish Cultural Centre. That call was swiftly followed by another saying a man matching the same description had stolen an SUV.

Police located the vehicle on Route 2 in Springhill, travelling east, and tried to stop it. The driver fled, and police stopped chasing him for public safety reasons.

Some time later, police found the vehicle in the ditch further down the highway, near the East Prince Waste Management Facility.

The man was arrested, and police observed signs of impairment by alcohol.

A 24-year-old Prince County man was charged with assault, choking, theft of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by police, impaired driving, and failing to comply with a probation order.

More from CBC P.E.I.