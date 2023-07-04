Laboratory says more P.E.I. ticks testing positive for Lyme disease

The head of a New Brunswick laboratory that tests P.E.I. tick samples for Lyme disease says there's now a one in five chance a tick will test positive, compared to the Island's usual level of one in 10.

Vett Lloyd, a Mount Allison University professor who operates the Lloyd Tick Lab, says P.E.I.'s recent mild winters could be an explanation for the increase, because ticks love damp weather.

"They've been increasingly happy for the past several winters. The odd cold snap we get isn't enough to deter them. They just sort of hang out in the soil and spring back, revitalized, afterwards," she said.

Samples sent from Prince Edward Island after being found feeding off of a person or pet remain quite low, Lloyd said, but the general trend across Canada this year points to an overall increase.

A growing tick population in Nova Scotia could be one of the reasons P.E.I. has seen an increase this year, said Vett Lloyd. (CBC / Radio-Canada)

Provinces like Nova Scotia and Ontario, which she described as the "tick centres of Canada," are also seeing more Lyme disease cases from tick bites.

Lloyd said it would be wise for public health offices everywhere to monitor the numbers.

"Ticks are basically specialized… they're little crawly bags of diseases, so it's a good idea to keep tabs on what's coming out of them," he said.

On top of Lyme disease, Lloyd said some provinces have reported other, potentially deadlier, diseases related to tick bites.

Some pathogens are bacterial but "the other ones attack your red blood cells and your white blood cells, so that's really not good for you," she said. "It can have serious consequences more quickly than Lyme disease, which takes several years to gear up, but they all are absolutely debilitating illnesses."

For any of the illnesses caused by ticks, early symptoms include fever and flu-like symptoms.

Should Islanders find a tick on themselves or a pet, Lloyd said it's crucial to remove it immediately.

Ticks don't just transmit Lyme disease; they can also carry other pathogens. (CBC)

"The best defence against ticks [is] checking your body and checking very carefully. You're looking for basically something that looks like a freckle, but it's a freckle with legs," she said.

"Ticks like the discreet cracks and crevices which we all have. You may not want to look there, but if you've been out in the bush, it doesn't hurt."

Tweezers work great for tick extraction, she said.

Lloyd said Islanders should be mindful about ticks when enjoying their summer activities.

"It's a good idea for people on P.E.I. to be aware of them, particularly if you're out camping… If people are out in the forests walking around, bug spray is a good idea, and tick checks are an excellent idea."

Islanders who have removed a tick from their bodies can send it to the provincial Public Health Office for Lyme disease testing, or they can pay privately to have the tick tested.

"The actual cost of testing a tick is approximately $70 CAD (this varies slightly depending on the number of ticks being tested at the same time)," says a notice on the Lloyd Tick Lab website. "Up until January 2020, this cost has been covered by research grants and the generosity of private donors. These funds, however, are now fully exhausted."

As of July 4, 20 ticks have been reported on the etick.ca public reporting site as originating from P.E.I. so far this year, found either attached to an animal or a human, or in the general environment.