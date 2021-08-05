1 new COVID-19 case on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has one new COVID-19 case, the Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) said in a news release Thursday.

The individual is in their 20s and is a close contact of a recently announced case who had travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

"Contact tracing is underway. All close contacts will be contacted by public health and advised of isolation and testing requirements," the release said.

In a statement to CBC later Thursday afternoon, the CPHO said two of the cases announced Wednesday were "tested at points of entry, and then confirmed. They were in isolation."

"The other case announced [Wednesday] was symptomatic and went for testing, and isolated when [they] became symptomatic and while awaiting test results.

"All people entering the province are screened upon entry. Everyone travelling from outside Atlantic Canada (regardless of vaccine status) are tested at points of entry. Those travelling from within Atlantic Canada with a PEI Pass are screened but not tested upon entry," the statement continued.

Vaccination status of the most recent cases wasn't disclosed by the CPHO, but in the statement the office said it "will be announcing/posting overall vaccination status of all 2021 COVID-19 cases next week including no doses, partially or fully."

Prince Edward Island has now had 212 cases of COVID-19, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Vaccines not mandatory for Health PEI staff

The Canadian Medical Association and Canadian Nurses Association have now called for mandatory vaccinations for all health-care workers.

However, in a statement to CBC News, Health PEI said it's not considering mandatory vaccinations for its employees because most of them are fully vaccinated.

"Health PEI staff and physicians have had a very high rate of vaccination, with 95 per cent receiving a first dose and 84 per cent receiving a second dose to date."

