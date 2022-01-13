P.E.I. students not back in classrooms for at least another week
P.E.I. schools will not resume in-person learning until at least Jan. 24. The original plan was for students to return to classrooms Jan. 17.
Premier Dennis King announced delay to in-class learning at briefing Thursday
P.E.I. schools will not resume in-person learning until at least Jan. 24. The original plan was for students to return to classrooms Jan. 17.
Premier Dennis King announced the delay to in-class learning at a briefing Thursday.
COVID-19 case counts on the Island have grown over the last week, with daily averages increasing.
There will be an update on plans beyond Jan. 24 next week.