Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for P.E.I.'s Queens and Kings counties

Prince Edward Islanders are being told to be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, with watches updated to warnings for Queens and Kings counties at midday.

"At 12:19 p.m. ADT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," said the warning text on the weather agency's site.



"A strong thunderstorm to the south-southwest of the Charlottetown and Stratford area is heading to the east-northeast at 50 km/h."

Earlier, Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all three counties on the Island.

The Canadian Lightning Map was showing storms over West Prince and in the Northumberland Strait just after 11 a.m. AT on Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

The agency's Lightning Danger Map was showing storms over West Prince and in the Northumberland Strait as of 11:10 a.m.

In addition to the danger of lightning, the storms could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Should you hear thunder, Environment Canada recommends you seek shelter immediately.

