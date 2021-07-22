Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Queens and Kings counties.

It says a line of thunderstorms from Lunenburg County northeast to Prince Edward Island is giving heavy downpours locally, dropping more than 25 millimetres of rain per hour in places.

At 8:30 a.m., the line covered most of Queens and Kings counties and was moving east slowly.

Strong wind gusts could also be associated with the storms.

Maritime Electric was reporting 430 customers south of Mount Stewart without power at 8:30 a.m.

More from CBC P.E.I.