Severe thunderstorm warnings end, watches in effect for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has downgraded the severe thunderstorm warnings across P.E.I. to severe thunderstorm watches.

Even with the downgrade, the agency still says there is the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain — up to 25 millimetres per hour or higher.

Wind gusts this evening could measure 80 km/h or higher and hail could be as large as 2 centimetres in diameter, the agency said in an update at 7:27 p.m. ADT for Kings and Queens counties. A severe thunderstorm watch is still in place for Prince County.

Images submitted to CBC P.E.I. showed dramatic bolts of lightning shooting through the sky. Crashing rolls of thunder could be heard and precipitation conditions ranged from clear skies to downpours.

This dramatic shot was captured Thursday afternoon near Mill River, Prince County. (Submitted by Monique Horne)

Meanwhile, Environment Canada ended the heat warnings that had been in effect since Tuesday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year should be 24 C but at 1 p.m. Charlottetown had reached 27 C. With the humidity, it felt more like 32 C.

Only if you can capture them from a safe location, send us your photos of the lightning in your area.

More from CBC P.E.I.