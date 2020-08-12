Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Prince County
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Prince County that could see strong winds, heavy rain and “nickel-size hail.”

Heavy downpours likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads

Intense lighting is also likely with the thunderstorm, Environment Canada says. (Brooks Decillia/CBC)

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the national weather service said.

Intense lighting is also likely with the thunderstorm. Environment Canada is advising Islanders to go inside if they hear thunder.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Heat warnings remain for all parts of P.E.I.

