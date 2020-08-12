Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Prince County

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Prince County that could see strong winds, heavy rain and "nickel-size hail."

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the national weather service said.

Intense lighting is also likely with the thunderstorm. Environment Canada is advising Islanders to go inside if they hear thunder.

This storm heading towards the Tignish and North Cape area (as of 6:05 p.m. ADT) is producing a lot of lightning. Heavy downpours, hail and locally strong winds also possible. Please head indoors if you are in this area. <a href="https://t.co/q1rRB2gmdu">pic.twitter.com/q1rRB2gmdu</a> —@JayScotland

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Heat warnings remain for all parts of P.E.I.

More from CBC News