Rain brings special weather statement for most of P.E.I. Tuesday

It's going to rain all day in most of P.E.I., and there is a chance of localized flooding in areas hit by thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with the rain.

"Central P.E.I. and the western half are going to see a significant amount of rain this morning, and then we have chances for not only rain but thunderstorms throughout the day," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"I do think we're going to hear and see some rumbles of thunder and lightning this morning and into the afternoon."

The system is expected to bring at least 10 to 20 millimetres of rain, and up to 50 millimeters in areas with thunderstorms. Simpkin said the heavy rain in those storms could bring flash floods.

The rain is forecast to continue overnight, easing off in the morning.

