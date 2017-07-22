Rain brings special weather statement for most of P.E.I. Tuesday
Thunderstorms expected in special weather statement
It's going to rain all day in most of P.E.I., and there is a chance of localized flooding in areas hit by thunderstorms.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in connection with the rain.
"Central P.E.I. and the western half are going to see a significant amount of rain this morning, and then we have chances for not only rain but thunderstorms throughout the day," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"I do think we're going to hear and see some rumbles of thunder and lightning this morning and into the afternoon."
The system is expected to bring at least 10 to 20 millimetres of rain, and up to 50 millimeters in areas with thunderstorms. Simpkin said the heavy rain in those storms could bring flash floods.
The rain is forecast to continue overnight, easing off in the morning.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.