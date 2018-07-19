Toronto video game company praises 'great talent' on P.E.I.

A video game publishing company that recently reached deals to market two games from indie developers on P.E.I. is considering setting up a studio on the Island.

Throwback Entertainment has publishing deals with Rabbit Hole Studios for its game Lost Gardens, and Queen Bee Games for Onion Force.

Jeff Zukowski, Throwback's director of marketing and publishing, hopes this is the beginning of a growing relationship with P.E.I. game developers.

"If the Island keeps on doing what it's doing, in terms of creating some great games and pushing some great talent out of there, we would look to do not only a publishing studio but perhaps one day we would do some sort of development studio out there as well," said Zukowski.

"There's a lot of great talent and individuals out there who are incredible."

Zukowski said there is something of a brain drain in the game design community on P.E.I. right now, with talent moving to the U.S. or other parts of Canada, but he hopes that drain can be reversed.

Lost Gardens was developed by Rabbit Hole Studios. (Throwback Entertainment)

"I think if you can harness that potential in this localized area I think you'd have a pretty deadly studio that can make some pretty crazy games," he said.

Zukowski said Throwback first visited P.E.I. about three years ago, after an invitation from Innovation PEI.

