Island PCs promise 'bold actions' in throne speech focused on health care

The Progressive Conservative government of Dennis King promised to "take bold actions and make difficult decisions" to address ongoing challenges in health care and housing in a new throne speech delivered in the P.E.I. Legislature Friday.

The PCs, who are settling into their second term in government under Premier King, made significant gains in the province's general election on April 3, and now hold 22 of the 27 seats in the legislature.

The speech, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, noted three topics were "top-of-mind for many Islanders" during the 28-day election campaign: Health care, housing, and affordability.

The throne speech reinforced commitments the PCs made on the campaign trail.

Perry and Premier Dennis King during the first day of the spring session of the P.E.I. Legislature. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

On health care, the PCs promised to accelerate the transition to a primary care model based around collaborative practices, what the province has dubbed patient medical homes and neighbourhoods.

The speech promised to make P.E.I. the first province in the country to implement that model province-wide.

The PCs are also promising to expand the use of virtual care and make the Maple private health platform free for all Island residents.

P.E.I. MLAs, including Liberal MLA Gord MacNeilly, were sworn in today at the legislature. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

They pledged to hire more nurses, social workers and other health care professionals, which would reinforce existing programs. The province would provide free tuition for new workers who train in P.E.I., and bursaries for Islanders who train elsewhere.

The PCs said they would ease the burden on emergency departments by hiring physician assistants and nurse practitioners to work in ERs, and that they would launch a residency program for ER doctors.

Vacancy rate pledge revised

Mi'kmaw elder Methilda Knockwood-Snache smudges outside the legislature to open the spring session. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

On housing, the throne speech noted that housing programs in P.E.I. have been "chronically underfunded" for decades.

The PCs say a new special cabinet committee on housing will look for ways to "immediately increase housing starts over the next 24 months to exceed previous record highs."

One important housing goalpost for the Tories was moved back.

The PCs previously committed to reaching a four-per-cent vacancy rate in P.E.I. over the next couple years.

According to the throne speech, the government now plans "to restore our vacancy rate to a balanced three per cent."

A target from the election campaign to assign everyone on the province's patient registry to a medical home within 24 months wasn't mentioned in the speech.

And while the speech mentioned the province's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 — a decade ahead of the target set for Canada as a whole — it didn't mention the province's target to reach net-zero energy consumption by 2030.

Promises on internet safety, homelessness supports

PC MLA Darlene Compton was voted in as the new Speaker of the legislature. (CBC )

There were also some new announcements in the speech.

The province promised to develop a cyberbullying prevention strategy to "improve education of internet safety, prevent cyberbullying, and adequately deal with online harassment no matter what form it takes."

It also pledged to develop "a centralized site with wrap-around services for those experiencing homelessness," something that will include access to mental health and addictions services.

PC MLA for Belfast-Murray River Darlene Compton was voted in as Speaker of the legislature.

The province said Compton is the 69th Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I., and the sixth woman to serve in the position.