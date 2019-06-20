King minority government passes first confidence test

The minority government of Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King has passed its first confidence test in the P.E.I. Legislature.

The government's throne speech, delivered Friday, June 14, came up for a vote Thursday night.

After roughly 3½ hours of debate, the throne speech was supported by the PCs, Greens, and Liberals. Absent for the vote was Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald.

Budget will be next confidence test

Minority governments are almost unheard of on P.E.I., which has a long history of two-party politics. According to historian Ed MacDonald, no previous minority government has ever passed a confidence motion on P.E.I.

King has steered away from an offer from the Green Party to sign a confidence and supply agreement to formalize terms for keeping the PCs in power, instead pledging to proceed on an "issue-by-issue basis."

The next confidence test for King will come when his government's operating budget comes to a vote. The budget hasn't been presented yet to the legislature, but King has said he intends to pass a budget during the current sitting.

