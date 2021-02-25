Better nurse recruitment, retention promised in P.E.I. throne speech

The P.E.I. government is making plans to expand nursing programs at both UPEI and Holland College, according to the throne speech delivered in the legislature Thursday afternoon.

The government plans to establish a working group made up of representatives from UPEI, Holland College, Health PEI and nursing professionals.

"The working group will collaborate to expand the registered nursing program at UPEI and the licensed practical nurse program at Holland College for Island students wishing to pursue a career in health care on Prince Edward Island," the speech says.

The speech included the announcement of two specific funds aimed at retention and recruitment.

A $5-million, five-year fund for recruitment of nurses and nurse practitioners, with some of the money going for the forgiveness of student debt.

A $2.5-million retention, mentorship and training fund for registered nurses and nurse practitioners currently working on P.E.I.

Private sector support

The speech also outlined plans for improved mental health services and seniors care.

In both health-care sectors, the government is recognizing the importance of services provided by non-governmental partners.

The speech from the throne acknowledged the province needs to do a better job of recruiting nurses. (CBC)

A $10 million, five-year community mental health and addictions fund will provide new funding for community partners providing services in this area.

The speech also promised a single point of access for services that would be available 24/7.

'Safe care at home'

The government is promising to deliver a comprehensive seniors health strategy during this session of the legislature.

"The strategy will focus on safe care at home and closer to home," the speech said.

"The objective is to prevent hospital admission whenever possible, and to enable earlier discharges in those circumstances where hospitalization is required."

The speech said the government would add nurse practitioners to the staff at private long-term care facilities.

At public care homes it will add overnight staff, so that appropriate care is available day and night.

