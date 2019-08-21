Three Rivers Sportsplex getting $600K upgrade

The Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown, P.E.I., is getting a $600,000 upgrade.

Approved by council last week, the money will be used to purchase a new Zamboni, two new dehumidifiers and two condenser packages. All the glass and boards surrounding the rink will also be replaced.

Josh Whitty, recreation co-ordinator for the town, said all the upgrades are necessary.

"The Zamboni I know has sort of been on its last legs for a couple seasons, so that's certainly something that's been a priority. The dehumidifiers have been needed for a number of years as well," he said.

Phillip Hubert, vice president of the Three Rivers Sportsplex, has been playing at the rink since he was four. He said it has had some upgrades over the years, but it definitely needs work.

Necessary upgrades

"I believe they're the original boards to the mid '70s that were put in with a few upgrades during the Canada Games in the '90s. They definitely need to be replaced, they'll become a safety issue here before too long," he said.

In the '90s, the rink removed the wire cage surrounding the ice and added Plexiglass, which was a big deal at the time, said Hubert.

The equipment's working a lot harder than it was ever intended to — Phillip Hubert, Three Rivers Sportsplex

"At that time it was one of the better rinks in Kings County and just over time and its not been upgraded when it should have been. It's definitely due for a facelift."

Hubert said changes in temperature have also made upgrades like the dehumidifiers and condenser packages necessary as well.

"The weather's not like it was in the '70s," he said. "It's a lot warmer in the winters and the falls and the springs. So the equipment's working a lot harder than it was ever intended to."

This is the latest in a series of upgrades to the rink over the past years. Prior upgrades include repairing a leaky roof and installing new insulation in the arena.

We feel pretty confident that the rink will be operational here in early- to mid-November. — Josh Whitty, recreation co-ordinator

The town has sent out tenders for the contracts and ordered a number of items for the project, including the Zamboni, said Whitty.

"The Zamboni has to be built, so the Zamboni is about seven months away," he said. "The rest of the work will be taking place this fall."

Hockey season delayed

With the work starting in the fall, the hockey season at the rink will be pushed back. The town has already started to make accommodations to ensure that no disruption of hockey will occur.

"We feel pretty confident that the rink will be operational here in early- to mid-November," Whitty said.

Hubert doesn't think the delay will be a major issue.

"We have to get the work done when we can and we'll just have to take it from there," he said.

Hubert said the rink in Morell went through similar upgrades recently and people were understanding of the process. He thinks players and parents at the Three Rivers facility will also be understanding.

"I think it's better for everybody, I mean safety has to come first."

More P.E.I. news