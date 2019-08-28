Some Three Rivers councillors question spending $300K on pedestrian bridge in Montague

A proposal to build a walking bridge in Montague has some Three Rivers councillors asking if the money could be better spent.

It's part of an overarching waterfront plan in Montague that Three Rivers adopted when amalgamation happened, said Ed MacAulay, mayor of Three Rivers. The pedestrian walkway would be installed over the river on the Montague waterfront.

The town will be contributing more than $300,000 to the project, said MacAulay. The money comes from the leftover reserve funds from Montague.

MacAulay said when he looked at the work that went into the waterfront proposal, it was difficult to turn down, but he said he also thinks it will be a good addition to the waterfront in the future.

"When you think about what's going on, what Three Rivers is going to look like, or the town of Montague and community in 10 years or 15 years the walking bridge will probably be a nice fit," he said.

'Right now the money is available, which, money hasn't always been available the last number of years,' says Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

But, some councillors are wondering if there are better ways to use the money.

"We've got water problems in Georgetown ... roads need to be fixed, infrastructure needs to be put in, we've got some issues with our local pool now," said Coun. Gerard Holland.

"Those are important things in this community and we've got to make sure that we don't exercise all of our funding, and in a project that can really take off on us, and then have nothing left for the more important things of the community."

Holland also said he'd like to get more input from residents before moving forward on the project.

Ranking system

In late March, the town had to submit applications for federal and provincial funding, which also required ranking each project in order of priority, MacAulay said.

The town asked for funding for renovations, creation of an amateur theatre space, a city hall as well as the pedestrian bridge, he said.

Coun. Gerard Holland says council needs to know more about the project before proceeding with it. (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Since the town is still in its infancy, MacAulay said, it was difficult for council to identify specific needs in the community, but he said the town should be using this money.

"Right now the money is available, which, money hasn't always been available the last number of years and, you know, when you start turning down money that they make available to you, when you reapply for money down the road that may not be corrected," he said.

The town said it wants to hear more from the public and councillors about the project, and the bridge has been added to the agenda for the next Three Rivers council meeting to be held Sept. 9.

More P.E.I. news