Three Rivers officially marking out its territory

Three Rivers, P.E.I., will take the next step in establishing itself as a single community with the posting of welcome signs within the next few weeks.

Three Rivers was created in 2018 and encompasses the boundaries of the Montague, Georgetown and Cardigan fire departments. The town council has embarked on a branding exercise, and signs at 13 entry points are part of that.

"Just so people know, what is Three Rivers. We're not really, I guess, known as a town," said Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"Three Rivers is fairly large and encompassing, so it's good to know when you enter into the area."

Along with letting non-residents know where they are, the signs will be a reminder to Three Rivers residents that they are all one community, and need to rely on one another, said MacAulay.

Signs are also coming for individual communities within the town, marking Cardigan, Three Rivers; Georgetown, Three Rivers; and others, he said.

