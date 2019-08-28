Three Rivers water/sewer expansion key for commercial development, says mayor

Federal, provincial and municipal governments have come together in eastern P.E.I. for a major expansion of the water and sewer system.

The $4.7-million project will extend the system about 2.5 kilometres from the old border of Montague into the old community of Brudenell up to MacDonald Road. The amalgamation of a group of communities to create Three Rivers in 2018 was key to getting the project off the ground, said Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"Montague on its own wasn't able to do it without working with Brudenell, and you get into a lot of different things. But now with amalgamation this is something that is possible," said MacAulay.

The funding includes $1.9 million from Ottawa, $1.6 million from the province, with the remaining $1.2 million coming from the town, funded with the gas tax grant.

The area to be served by the sewer expansion includes a lot of commercial development. (Google Street View)

About 80 homes will be hooked up to municipal water and sewer, and in addition that area of the community includes a lot of commercial development.

"It will increase the ability for industrial expansion in that area, but also it will have great possibilities for residential development," said MacAulay.

"With economic development and immigration, where things are today, we can certainly see an increase of population and there's already been a lot of requests for business to develop or to expand in the area."

MacAulay is hopeful this will just be the beginning of the water and sewer expansion made possible by amalgamation. The town is also looking at extending water and sewer service in the old community of Georgetown.