Masks, tests 3 times weekly for some Three Rivers workers

The Town of Three Rivers in eastern P.E.I. has introduced a broad policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for people working or volunteering for the town.

Starting Nov. 15 anyone working in municipal buildings — staff and volunteers — will be required to be fully vaccinated or get a PCR test three times weekly, as well as wearing a mask at all times.

"It's not something our council or probably any council or organization really thought they'd have to deal with," Mayor Ed MacAulay told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"But it is something that's come about and we do have the public health office's restrictions and so on to follow, guidelines, and also the human rights guidelines. So we're trying to accommodate both sides. People that make the choice not to get vaccinated, they do have an alternative."

MacAulay said it is his understanding almost everyone affected by the policy, almost 99 per cent, are already vaccinated. New hires will be required to be fully vaccinated.

"If it's too arduous for staff and so on, I'm sure we'll hear it, and we may need to make some amendments," he said.

"It was kind of more important that we get something in place."

MacAulay said he is not concerned that requiring mask-wearing will identify people who are not vaccinated, because people choose to wear masks during the pandemic for a variety of reasons.