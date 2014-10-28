Three Rivers sports centre getting $300K upgrade for Canada Games
P.E.I. will host the Canada Winter Games in 2023
All three levels of government are contributing to upgrades of the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in eastern P.E.I. in preparation for the Canada Winter Games in 2023.
The project includes replacing spectator seating, upgrading the arena sound system, relighting the ice surface with new LED fixtures, and adding accessibility features. It will also see solar-charged ice maintenance equipment installed.
"I am excited for these upgrades, especially the solar-charged electric ice surfacer," said P.E.I. Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers in a news release.
"We are proud to take steps towards creating a more sustainable future for all Islanders."
The total cost of the project is a little more than $300,000, with Ottawa, the province, and the Town of Three Rivers all contributing.
- Federal: $116,000.
- Provincial: $109,839.
- Municipal: $77,343.
The project is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
