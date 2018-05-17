Three Rivers splash pad installation a drain on cash, put on hold

If everything had gone according to plan a brand new splash pad would have been installed this summer in Montague, but instead the new equipment sits in storage.

The mayor of Three Rivers says he plans to strike an ad hoc committee to figure out what to do with the equipment that was ordered last fall as its now sitting in storage shed.

Ed MacAulay says the former Montague council ordered what he calls the "Cadillac" of splash pads.

"It's a lot of equipment. There has been a lot of investment into it already. You know it's one of those projects that you kind of have to either see it through or abandon it, and there has been a lot put in to abandon," he said.

The cost of the equipment is $92,000 and council estimated the installation would run about $62,000 — and that price is too high, MacAulay said.

Split it up?

The committee MacAulay plans to strike will look at whether to go with the original plan of installing the splash pad at a park in Montague or whether it can be split into two sections with half being used in Montague and half in Georgetown, he said.

"There is 15 units on this splash pad and we can probably operate very easily for two splash pads, one for Montague and one for Georgetown. It may not be as costly as we figure it is right now if we are able to get two splash pads out of this," he said.

MacAulay said spreading the equipment across two splash pads would reduce the overall cost.

MacAulay is hoping that if a tender for the installation goes out in the fall for work next spring it will come in at a price the town can afford, he said.

"If we get our tenders out there early we might be able to keep the cost down for the spring," MacAulay said. "We just don't know exactly what to do with it right now until we get a little bit more information."

