New snowmobile trail to provide access in and out of Montague
Trail will be good for local business, says association
The P.E.I. Snowmobile Association has received provincial approval to develop an eight-kilometer trail in Three Rivers.
The trail was developed at the request of members in the area, who were looking for a way to get to snowmobile trails that led to other parts of the province.
"It's going to make easier access for them, with a groomed trail to get out of Montague and access all of our trail system," said association president Dale Hickox.
"It gives Island snowmobilers some other destinations to go to."
The trail should also bring new customers to Three Rivers gas stations and other businesses, said Hickox.
Association members have been working since last year to negotiate with local landowners to create a route for the trail, he said.
The trail will begin near the Roseneath elevators and head in towards Montague.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.