New snowmobile trail to provide access in and out of Montague

The P.E.I. Snowmobile Association has received provincial approval to develop an eight-kilometer trail in Three Rivers.

The trail was developed at the request of members in the area, who were looking for a way to get to snowmobile trails that led to other parts of the province.

"It's going to make easier access for them, with a groomed trail to get out of Montague and access all of our trail system," said association president Dale Hickox.

"It gives Island snowmobilers some other destinations to go to."

The trail should also bring new customers to Three Rivers gas stations and other businesses, said Hickox.

Association members have been working since last year to negotiate with local landowners to create a route for the trail, he said.

The trail will begin near the Roseneath elevators and head in towards Montague.

More P.E.I. news