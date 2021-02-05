'Welcome to Three Rivers' sign missing and presumed stolen, RCMP say
Kings District RCMP are trying to track down two people who took a 'Welcome to Three Rivers' sign from the side of Route 22 on Thursday night, according to a news release issued Friday.
Call came in about two people loading sign into truck, police say
At around 9 p.m., police say a call came in about two people loading the sign into a truck and heading in the direction of the Mount Stewart area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kings District RCMP or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.
The sign would have been just over two years old.
Three Rivers was created in September 2018 when seven municipalities and adjacent unincorporated areas were amalgamated to form the new community.
It takes in Montague, Georgetown, Brudenell, Cardigan, Lorne Valley, Lower Montague and Valleyfield.
