Three Rivers passes amendment allowing different flags to be flown at town hall

A Pride flag could soon be raised at the town hall for the municipality of Three Rivers, P.E.I.

Coun. John Van Dyke brought forth an amendment at Monday's council meeting to allow flags to be displayed on town-owned property. That means a person or group can put forward an application for a specific flag to be flown, which the mayor and chief administrative officer can approve or deny.

The motion passed six to two. Coun. Cindy MacLean and Coun. John MacFarlane were the two councilors who voted against the motion.

Without the amendment, the city could only fly the provincial, Canadian and town flag.

Before the vote was taken six people spoke in support of raising the Pride flag.

"I hope that the mayor will make the right decision in those instances and I hope that they will look into future policies to sort of reaffirm those things a little more clearly in a little more of a concrete, inclusive direction," said Story Sheidow, a member of Three Rivers' LGBTQ community.

She plans to put forward an application to fly the Pride flag at the town hall in Montague.

Coun. John Van Dyke brought forth an amendment to the town’s proclamation policy. (Tony Davis/CBC)

At Monday's meeting, some people were holding rainbow flags or wearing shirts supporting the LGBTQ community.

"It was a great feeling," said Sheidow. "I feel like you don't often see that in this community. I know a lot of people , especially business owners, are really nervous to sort of be openly supportive to the community, so it's nice to see people coming out and publicly supporting it."

Raising the flag would help her and other members of the LGBTQ community feel more welcome, Sheidow said.

"It would also send a really good message. I think it is so surreal to live in a community where those things just aren't the norm," she said.

"It's moving forward in the right direction."

While there wasn't a flag flying at town hall Monday night, several businesses in the area are flying the Pride flag, as well as some residents in an apartment across from town hall.

"It's a really great feeling and I hope that other people will take that initiative," Sheidow said.

Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston is happy the amendment passed. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The former Montague town council made a decision not to fly the Pride flag in 2016 before the town was amalgamated into Three Rivers. Three Rivers Mayor Debbie Johnston was a councillor in Montague. She supported flying the flag back then and still does now, she said.

"My decisions was already made before this in favour of flying other flags," Johnston said, adding she is glad an amendment was put forward and passed.

"I feel bad this may have caused some stress to some people and that wasn't the intent at all and I apologize if it has and we will move forward from here," she said.

The application process to fly a flag will be in place until a new flag proclamation policy for the town is created, according to the motion that passed.