Three Rivers amalgamation public hearing set for Sept. 12

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) has scheduled a public hearing on the Three Rivers amalgamation in Montague on September 12.

The meeting will be held at Montague Regional High at 6 p.m.

Seven communities — Brudenell, Cardigan, Georgetown, Lorne Valley, Lower Montague, Montague and Valleyfield — have agreed to join together to form a larger municipality, and propose to draw in unincorporated residents the Montague, Cardigan and Georgetown fire districts.

The applicants will make a presentation at the meeting, and there will be an opportunity for affected members to speak as well.

IRAC will submit a decision to government within 45 days of the public meeting.

