Debbie Johnston becomes new mayor of Three Rivers

Debbie Johnston has become the second mayor of Three Rivers, the eastern Prince Edward Island municipality that was amalgamated in 2018.

Johnston won the two-way race with 1,099 votes to Ray Brow's 853, with all 17 polls reporting.

Johnston spent the last four years as the deputy mayor of Three Rivers. During the campaign, she said one of her priorities was to do more to promote Three Rivers as a great area to do business in and to bring up families.

Ed MacAulay, who served as the first mayor of Three Rivers, did not reoffer.

More to come.