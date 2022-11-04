Debbie Johnston becomes new mayor of Three Rivers
Debbie Johnston has become the second mayor of Three Rivers, the eastern Prince Edward Island municipality that was amalgamated in 2018.
Ray Brow falls short in bid to become town's second mayor
Debbie Johnston has become the second mayor of Three Rivers, the eastern Prince Edward Island municipality that was amalgamated in 2018.
Johnston won the two-way race with 1,099 votes to Ray Brow's 853, with all 17 polls reporting.
Johnston spent the last four years as the deputy mayor of Three Rivers. During the campaign, she said one of her priorities was to do more to promote Three Rivers as a great area to do business in and to bring up families.
Ed MacAulay, who served as the first mayor of Three Rivers, did not reoffer.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?