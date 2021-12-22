Three Rivers residents get additional skating rink this winter
$15,000 have been allocated to support the rinks
Three Rivers will have two outdoor skating rinks this winter — one in Cardigan and one in Montague.
The town had originally intended to have only one, but Cardigan community members pointed out that land had already been cleared for a rink before amalgamation.
Reserve funds from the former town of Cardigan will be used for construction, with operating costs covered by Three Rivers.
Mayor Ed MacAulay said budgets are tight, so he hopes volunteers help make the rinks feasible.
Three Rivers has allocated $15,000 to support the rinks.
"Rinks usually on P.E.I. last no more than four to six weeks, you know. But it'll be an intense four to six weeks, probably," he said.
"But again, it's for the enjoyment of the community. So hopefully people see it that way."
The town said it hopes to have one operating in Georgetown next year as well.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?