Three Rivers residents get additional skating rink this winter

Three Rivers will have two outdoor skating rinks this winter — one in Cardigan and one in Montague.

The town had originally intended to have only one, but Cardigan community members pointed out that land had already been cleared for a rink before amalgamation.

Reserve funds from the former town of Cardigan will be used for construction, with operating costs covered by Three Rivers.

Mayor Ed MacAulay said budgets are tight, so he hopes volunteers help make the rinks feasible.

Three Rivers has allocated $15,000 to support the rinks.

"Rinks usually on P.E.I. last no more than four to six weeks, you know. But it'll be an intense four to six weeks, probably," he said.

"But again, it's for the enjoyment of the community. So hopefully people see it that way."

The town said it hopes to have one operating in Georgetown next year as well.