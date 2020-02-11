Three Rivers asking for input on food trucks

The eastern P.E.I. town of Three Rivers is putting together bylaws to regulate food trucks and mobile vendors.

The proposed policy would regulate such things as how close mobile vendors can be to residential areas, permit fees, and waste and wastewater disposal requirements. The policy was discussed briefly at the March council meeting Monday.

"Most of the council agree that, you know, a bylaw is needed for Three Rivers," said Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"I think they see it as a great move forward for the vendors as well as people who were thinking about it."

MacAulay said the bylaw would give clarity to vendors about the town's expectations.

Three Rivers includes Montague, Georgetown, Cardigan, Brudenell and several smaller municipalities in southeastern P.E.I. The new town was created in 2018.

Council is seeking input from residents and businesses in advance of the approval of the bylaw. That will include a public meeting April 30.

MacAulay said he hopes that after looking over the public input, the town will be able to put the bylaw to a vote at the regular council meeting in May.

Georgetown has a licensing and street vendor bylaw that serves as a good example of the types of things council is considering, the town noted in a recent news release.

