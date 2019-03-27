Three Rivers council votes to cut its size

The eastern P.E.I. community of Three Rivers has taken a step to cut its number of councillors from 12 to eight.

First reading of the bylaw to make that change passed Thursday night.

The new Municipal Government Act allowed Three Rivers to have 12 councillors for its first sitting, but council was given a year to reduce that number to eight or six.

"It looks like the council is going to stay with eight," said Mayor Ed MacAulay.

"We haven't decided the ward system, whether it will be open ward or how many wards or that kind of thing. That's yet to come."

MacAulay said defining the ward system will be done in consultation with the communities minister, and that will take some time to work out.

The changes would come into effect for the next municipal election in November 2022.

