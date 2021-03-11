Three Rivers budget earmarks close to $15M for improvements

Three Rivers council in eastern P.E.I. passed its operating and capital budgets for 2021-22 this week.

The operating budget is balanced at $3.92 million, the capital budget is $14.74 million.

Mayor Ed MacAulay said there are a lot of ongoing projects in the town, and some new things they want to get started.

"We're looking at possibly an outdoor rink next year," said MacAulay.

"Finish the project at the Cardigan ball field and doing some work on the waterfront in Montague. We have a lot of things going on."

The town has already announced it will build a new $1.9 million administrative building on the site of the old Montague town hall, which was destroyed by fire in 2018.

There is also money for small halls retrofits, park improvements, festivals and events, and recreational programming.

The town will install some electric vehicle charging stations.

There are no increases in taxes in the budget.

